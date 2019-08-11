Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Decreased Holding by $1.18 Million; Condor Capital Management Lifted Its Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stake

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 982,404 shares traded or 105.28% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Glob Asset holds 5,765 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 0.05% or 1,030 shares. Principal Fincl Gru reported 174,408 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 7,393 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 3,060 shares. Wellington Shields & Llc invested in 3,670 shares. 53,544 are held by Landscape Mngmt. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 0.06% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.12% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Fuller And Thaler Asset has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bartlett And Company Llc accumulated 1,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.05% or 79,188 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 5,663 shares.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management owns 1.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 48,500 shares. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 46,715 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na owns 1.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 230,133 shares. Notis owns 2.34% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 59,986 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com owns 12.29M shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Ent Financial Serv holds 0.59% or 33,403 shares in its portfolio. Sandhill Capital Prtn reported 6,601 shares stake. Glenview State Bank Trust Dept accumulated 2.65% or 76,743 shares. Phocas Financial Corporation invested in 0.05% or 6,472 shares. Cypress Capital Gp reported 87,741 shares. 38,292 were reported by Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Company. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Limited holds 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,191 shares. Colorado-based Milestone Grp has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Associated Banc has invested 1.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).