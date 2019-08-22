Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Upped by Intact Investment Management Inc; Bender Robert & Associates Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $587,299; Share Value Declined

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $172.15. About 5.33 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 62,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 53,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 3.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,693 shares. Cannell Peter B &, a New York-based fund reported 1,187 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 233,595 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 1,747 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 268,132 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,025 shares. 1,394 are held by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Enterprise Financial Service holds 451 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hilltop owns 1,512 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,488 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hwg Hldg Limited Partnership reported 5,201 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Gradient Limited has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

