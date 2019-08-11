Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Maintained by Holowesko Partners Ltd; Amg National Trust Bank Cut Its Stake in Sealed Air (SEE) by $740,784 as Market Value Declined

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.13 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 58.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 16,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 11,215 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, down from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 925,667 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,847 shares. 20,743 were accumulated by Lederer And Invest Counsel Ca. First Amer Financial Bank holds 0.69% or 119,019 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,372 shares. 2,248 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Lc. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Inc has 1.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Exane Derivatives invested in 14,642 shares. Moller Financial Services reported 5,883 shares. Element Management Ltd owns 6,971 shares. 664,290 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. Aperio Gru Llc has invested 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Holderness Communication accumulated 1.88% or 48,633 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co stated it has 135,012 shares. Frontier Invest owns 576,810 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability owns 14,905 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 909,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

