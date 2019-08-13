Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Maintained by Artemis Investment Management Llp; Holder Goodwin Daniel L Increased Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holding

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.98M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 185,706 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 37.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 9,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 36,970 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 26,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.14. About 4.82M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 131,605 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $54.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 639,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madrona Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 2,600 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 135,012 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 21,761 shares stake. First Business Financial Svcs invested in 0.13% or 9,076 shares. 10 holds 40,235 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 18,804 shares. New Jersey-based Edgestream Ptnrs LP has invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 59,682 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Com has 18,697 shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 134,798 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Covington Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 457,501 shares. West Coast Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 78,515 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd, New York-based fund reported 2.71M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 256,184 shares. 15,890 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc. Us Bancshares De holds 5,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Ameritas invested in 0% or 970 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 61,703 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has 171,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 10,530 shares. Coatue has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Geode Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Co owns 101,756 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

