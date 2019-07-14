Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Lifted by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,529 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.62 million, up from 360,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Liability Company owns 18,845 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt invested in 6,367 shares. Texas Yale Cap owns 94,242 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 2,526 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% stake. Moreover, Schwartz Investment Counsel has 0.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aull Monroe Investment Mngmt invested in 2.14% or 49,493 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Group Incorporated Lc owns 109,839 shares for 5.45% of their portfolio. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv reported 81,686 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co reported 363,281 shares. Hwg Holdg Lp reported 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gamble Jones Counsel reported 235,331 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. 51,546 are held by Punch & Associate Management Inc. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,055 shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 1.73% or 55,060 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,635 shares to 243,184 shares, valued at $25.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,366 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,520 shares to 120,416 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 32,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Inc reported 1.10 million shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Johnson holds 0.52% or 56,275 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 20.06 million shares. Gibson Cap Limited Liability Company reported 5.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,504 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cleararc owns 0.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 38,489 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru Lp holds 176,123 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1% or 68,763 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Group has 984,039 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 297,270 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Long Road Counsel Limited Co has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.