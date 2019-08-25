Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Lifted by First National Bank Of Hutchinson; Whitebox Advisors Holds Holding in Grifols S A (GRFS)

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 252.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82M, up from 505,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 1.50M shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 17,988 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37M shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp has 1.7% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,554 shares. The Alabama-based Baltimore has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gibson reported 3,938 shares. 4,822 are owned by Port Solutions Ltd Liability Company. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Foster Dykema Cabot Co Ma has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Augustine Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.78% or 14,494 shares. Cullen Capital Management Limited Com holds 2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 626,660 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd invested in 0.81% or 104,273 shares. Farmers Trust owns 117,918 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability holds 0% or 22,655 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Trust reported 134,349 shares. Mairs & Pwr holds 0.44% or 447,953 shares. Heritage Mgmt reported 1.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated owns 111,206 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Letâ€™s Make a Deal – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Increases Synthetic Base Stock Production Capacity, While Strengthening Supply Chain Network – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 273,086 shares to 450,068 shares, valued at $23.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 98,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,004 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).