Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Held by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased by $700,400 Its Stake

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 98,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 11.92M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962.74M, up from 11.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 33,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Serv has 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tower Bridge Advisors holds 213,572 shares. Calamos Limited Liability reported 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Long Road Investment Counsel Llc reported 15,593 shares stake. Sadoff Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barry Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.95% or 37,653 shares. 18,561 are held by Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Gw Henssler Associates Limited has 2.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 278,924 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,118 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 1.39% or 5.98M shares. Moreover, Geller Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,624 shares. Curbstone Management holds 71,302 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. First In reported 31,634 shares stake. 172,858 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 483,171 shares to 771,053 shares, valued at $221.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 448,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,276 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13,620 shares to 70,622 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29 million for 26.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.