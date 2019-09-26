Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Held by Shufro Rose & Co Llc; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Has Increased by Farmers Trust Co

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 145.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 37,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,254 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, up from 25,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 3.32 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 7,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 231,298 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72 million, up from 223,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 4.34M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 140,987 shares to 173,633 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 83,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,440 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Some Energy Short Sellers Feeling Squeezed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perritt Inc stated it has 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,725 shares. 201,201 are owned by Rockland Tru. Benedict Finance reported 30,815 shares stake. M&R Mgmt stated it has 66,813 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Aviance Partners Ltd Liability holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 89,926 shares. L And S Advsr Incorporated holds 0.58% or 57,537 shares. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management Oh has invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,588 shares. 16.95M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Welch Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 356,368 shares. Milestone Group Inc holds 5,277 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The New York-based South Street Advsrs has invested 0.59% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Troy Asset Management Limited holds 8,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 10 holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 41,921 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 24 – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Customers in Boise, Panama City and New York City get Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,644 shares to 62,297 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 59,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,490 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).