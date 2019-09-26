Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Held by Hollencrest Securities Llc; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Synovus Financial Raised Holding

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 27,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 710,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.60 million, up from 682,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 29.15M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY CET1 RATIO UNDER BASEL 3 STANDARDIZED APPROACH 11.4 PCT

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,287 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 21,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 6.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru Commerce has 352,754 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca holds 90,104 shares. 298,088 are held by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 4,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Finemark National Bank & Trust And reported 205,119 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 5.63M shares. Clark Capital Management Group Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 382,406 are held by Synovus. Perkins Coie reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston And Inc accumulated 59,773 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A has 173,780 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Co has invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nomura reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cim Mangement reported 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 15,500 shares to 15,012 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,846 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 278,622 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Shelton Capital stated it has 0.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap has 0.29% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 8,539 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ingalls And Snyder accumulated 702,390 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 6.83 million shares. 45,793 are owned by Regal Ltd Com. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.36% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Old Point & Financial Serv N A invested in 0.56% or 38,054 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 2.04 million shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 278,737 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division owns 381,483 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 29,274 shares to 814,353 shares, valued at $45.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 10,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,366 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).