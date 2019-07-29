Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Held by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) Share Value Rose, Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Cut Its Position by $1.00 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 1.45M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 927,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.77M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466.05M, up from 4.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 385,662 shares to 6.24M shares, valued at $347.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 8,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,941 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank has 1.96 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ruggie Gru has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 213 shares. A D Beadell Counsel Inc accumulated 5,650 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 186,480 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Private Harbour Inv Counsel Ltd Co reported 32,035 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Co stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Foundation Advisors owns 45,190 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.71% or 135,414 shares. Epoch holds 0.82% or 2.32M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). North Carolina-based Smith Salley Associate has invested 1.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beech Hill Advisors Incorporated reported 2,700 shares. Holt Capital Ltd Co Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Lp reported 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Heathbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,650 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.80 million shares to 11.55 million shares, valued at $102.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 115,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.27 million for 16.55 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us invested in 121,634 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Plante Moran Ltd has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 5,883 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.31% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dana Investment Advisors Inc invested 0.45% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 2,383 were reported by Fayez Sarofim &. State Street has invested 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). South Dakota Inv Council has 18,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.13% or 5,153 shares. Assetmark has 75 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,670 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 26 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Communication holds 49,125 shares. Hrt Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 3,487 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtn holds 1.02% or 22,856 shares in its portfolio.