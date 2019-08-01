Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Held by Berkshire Asset Management Llc; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Has Cut Its Stake by $2.38 Million

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $7.68 during the last trading session, reaching $333.5. About 5.71M shares traded or 26.89% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 14,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 300,513 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, up from 286,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 13.55 million shares traded or 32.25% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.60 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 182,455 shares to 90,772 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,686 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY).