Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Has Upped by Ar Asset Management Inc; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) Raised by $1.80 Million

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 161,756 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 156,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advisors has invested 0.61% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 111,074 were accumulated by King Luther Capital Corporation. First Amer Fincl Bank holds 10,412 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 2.2% or 51,779 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 4,844 shares. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,530 shares. Shufro Rose Com Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Old Dominion Cap accumulated 3,685 shares. The Kentucky-based Field And Main National Bank has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carroll Financial Assocs accumulated 9,539 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel owns 10,850 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 14,443 shares. First Republic Inv Management owns 362,866 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Richard C Young & Limited holds 1.15% or 42,805 shares in its portfolio. Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 18,737 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Planning Advisors Ltd has invested 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bancorporation has 1.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 140,751 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd holds 7,517 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corporation holds 90,018 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Capital City Fl, Florida-based fund reported 57,611 shares. Westwood Gru Inc holds 171,410 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Limited has invested 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 87,367 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Saturna Cap accumulated 6,241 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 8,288 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Charter Tru has 230,680 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Apriem Advsr invested 4.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 441,100 shares or 0.33% of the stock.