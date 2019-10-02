Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Has Raised by Shufro Rose & Co Llc; Facebook (FB) Stake Has Boosted by Senator Investment Group Lp

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20M, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 17.26 million shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP ETF AND SHORT FACEBOOK; 09/04/2018 – Security is not in Facebook’s DNA, says ZeroFox CEO; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 06/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Support Political Ad Reform On Social Media — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS SAYS TRUE THAT HIS ROLE AT FACEBOOK DID CHANGE, STILL FULLY ENGAGED WITH WORK AT CO – TWEET; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS IT TAKES VERY SERIOUSLY RECENT PRESS REPORTS RAISING SUBSTANTIAL CONCERNS ABOUT THE PRIVACY PRACTICES OF FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Another Data Analytics Company: Report — MarketWatch

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 7,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 231,298 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72M, up from 223,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 10.04M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas White Intll reported 7,780 shares. Act Ii Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 9.23% or 52,368 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Assoc Inc accumulated 3.63% or 46,313 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 585,000 shares. Coldstream Cap Management holds 10,394 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Harvest Capital Mngmt reported 1,975 shares stake. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 18,823 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 1.24% or 120,500 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Company reported 20,095 shares. Nexus Mgmt has invested 2.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sunbelt Secs holds 11,792 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Communications Ltd has 0.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,200 shares. Icon Advisers Company owns 35,577 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 64,709 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited has invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $5.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 30,000 shares to 290,000 shares, valued at $30.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.01 million shares. Brick & Kyle holds 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3,664 shares. First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 11,887 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Alesco Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital Inv Advisors Limited Liability invested in 151,515 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Crawford Counsel holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 331,407 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 13,297 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 0.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 290,253 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lincoln Cap Ltd Co has 18,240 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Com has 1.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 64,601 shares. Bowen Hanes & Inc reported 28,359 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.64% or 3.26 million shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 46,570 shares. Citigroup invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).