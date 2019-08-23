Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Has Raised by Aviance Capital Management Llc; Shaker Financial Services Increases Stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW)

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17060.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 58,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 58,690 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 2.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) by 291.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 245,768 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 330,058 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 84,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 57,904 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Income Cr Strategie by 67,170 shares to 118,288 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Tx Adv Total Ret Strg (JTA) by 59,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,926 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Tax Advantaged Div Gr (JTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ETW shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.54 million shares or 17.77% more from 11.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsrs holds 0.02% or 449,708 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Shaker Fin Services Limited Liability has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 11,000 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Cetera Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Pinnacle Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 13,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.71 million shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp holds 0% or 14,918 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.46% stake. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com invested in 190,167 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 34,162 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). 70,717 were reported by Hightower Ltd Liability Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Mngmt owns 631 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 50,819 were accumulated by Natl Asset. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 0.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 83,406 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kames Public Limited owns 41,308 shares. 89,880 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Sadoff Investment Management Llc owns 4,970 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Dallas has 1.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,766 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 2.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0.58% or 270,265 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 5,520 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 2,248 were accumulated by Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 72,021 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Captrust Fincl stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 77,187 shares.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Short 7 (TBX) by 303,796 shares to 283,137 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 85,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 905 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).