Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Has Lifted by Rwwm Inc; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Position in Rogers Communications (RCI) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 165,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 134,269 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 148,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 243,385 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,942 shares to 27,366 shares, valued at $47.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.77M for 12.06 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,306 shares to 253,956 shares, valued at $29.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 16,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,147 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).