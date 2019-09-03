Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Has Lifted by Apriem Advisors; As Citi Trends (CTRN) Share Price Declined, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Raised Its Holding

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 64,513 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 190,802 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, up from 179,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.