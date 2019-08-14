Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Boosted by Ar Asset Management Inc; As Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined, Verity & Verity Upped by $465,605 Its Position

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 8,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 201,304 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 192,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 29.37 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 161,756 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 156,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 11.93 million shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,574 were accumulated by Virtu. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,608 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 2.87 million shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Estabrook Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 133,903 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 8,977 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 131,312 shares stake. Advsrs Management Lc stated it has 120,848 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Verity & Verity Lc holds 132,258 shares. Dean Inv Ltd Com has invested 1.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 8.97 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt accumulated 55,175 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa invested 0.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Street reported 1.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon considering sale of British North Sea assets – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,804 shares to 96,528 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,762 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).