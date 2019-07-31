Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose While Lipe & Dalton Has Cut by $947,920 Its Position; Boeing Co Com (BA) Shareholder Churchill Management Has Upped Its Holding by $35.39 Million

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 136.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 92,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,747 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.31M, up from 67,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $342.3. About 3.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 6.95M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.39% or 17,251 shares in its portfolio. American Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated has 26,343 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Comm reported 344,327 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Northeast Invest Mngmt stated it has 183,102 shares. Advisory Research owns 188,982 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.92% stake. Ima Wealth has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 77,881 were reported by Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Corp. 1.25M were reported by Srb. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset reported 6,431 shares. Brookfield Asset holds 74,400 shares. Cidel Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,490 shares. Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisory Alpha Limited Company owns 11,806 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Com Ny holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 136,379 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.56 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 10,261 shares to 153,162 shares, valued at $29.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,869 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.