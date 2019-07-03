Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose While Hilton Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Cut Its Holding by $322,260

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,317 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 11,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 1.32 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1422.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 122,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 8,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.45 million shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Paragon Assocs And Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25,000 shares. Notis reported 59,986 shares. Moreover, Barry Investment Ltd has 0.95% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37,653 shares. Edgemoor Invest owns 21,583 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.96% or 203,212 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.97M shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt has invested 2.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fred Alger Management holds 0.01% or 31,414 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company invested in 1.39% or 684,118 shares. Aldebaran accumulated 2.17% or 38,182 shares. At Financial Bank has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Maryland-based Marathon Cap has invested 0.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Intl Inc invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 622,410 shares to 6,842 shares, valued at $123,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 171,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,985 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town And Country Commercial Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust stated it has 9,079 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 16,330 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Td Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 15 shares. Steinberg Global Asset holds 0.1% or 6,006 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Group has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt owns 0.17% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 40,069 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 1,827 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Spinnaker has 8,364 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 109,419 are owned by Franklin Inc. Lincoln reported 8,147 shares. 2,868 are owned by Delta Asset Tn. Stratos Wealth Prns owns 45,008 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).