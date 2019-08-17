Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined While Reilly Financial Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.35 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Increased by Jolley Asset Management Llc

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57M shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 115,162 shares to 117,805 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 833,143 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Swift Run Ltd Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 5,253 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.9% stake. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 3.16M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Cap Glob owns 62.42M shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Limited Co invested 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Flippin Bruce And Porter, a Virginia-based fund reported 147,632 shares. Illinois-based Savant Capital has invested 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barnett And Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,711 shares. Moreover, Burney Co has 0.88% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 176,058 shares. West Family Invs reported 23,240 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited holds 0.89% or 42,356 shares in its portfolio. Ally Inc owns 180,000 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank & Tru Company reported 1.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Choate Advisors reported 0.62% stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple loses ground to Samsung in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s EU tax bill appeal starts soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Savings Bank holds 159,820 shares. Ltd Ca owns 8,877 shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset has 3.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cannell Peter B Company reported 290,293 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Drw Secs Ltd reported 1,318 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 21,420 shares. Northern Trust has 59.28 million shares. 16,344 were reported by Sonata Grp. Hartline Corp holds 4.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 98,164 shares. Force Cap Mngmt owns 12,800 shares. Tortoise Invest Lc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,638 shares. Sprott invested in 50,610 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Cohen & Steers Incorporated stated it has 21,367 shares. Boys Arnold And Communication stated it has 3.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.