Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined While Reilly Financial Advisors Trimmed Holding; American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose While Ci Investments Lowered Holding by $6.46 Million

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 32,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 125,716 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77M, down from 158,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $235.49. About 958,890 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $70.12. About 4.60M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 19,912 shares to 107,722 shares, valued at $46.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 142,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,840 were reported by Bridgeway. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 63,463 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 8.52 million shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 1,140 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Phocas Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,482 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ci stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Advisor Prtn owns 10,798 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Dana Advisors reported 1.53% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Citizens And Northern, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,418 shares. 679,810 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Thomas White Intl Ltd stated it has 4,533 shares. South Dakota Council owns 36,800 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 82,207 were accumulated by Claar Advsrs Limited Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally accumulated 180,000 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices stated it has 77,595 shares. Dt Investment Prtn Lc holds 49,606 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 582,387 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 339,893 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Farm Mutual Automobile Com has 37.13M shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 562,721 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Lvm Limited Mi accumulated 139,864 shares. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 1.5% or 86,017 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 30,113 shares. Miller Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% or 9,814 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Llc holds 1.78% or 211,933 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). E&G Advisors Limited Partnership holds 15,348 shares.

