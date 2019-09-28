Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined While Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Cut by $2.83 Million Its Stake; Electron Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position in General Electric Co (GE) as Valuation Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 46.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 969,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – 58GU: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 06/03/2018 – GE Unit Expands Program to Speed U.S. Imports Through Supply Chains; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GE); 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O SAYS “NO FINAL DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME” ON JET ORDER; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 37,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 140,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73 million, down from 177,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 36,500 shares to 68,500 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 113,619 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $124.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 691,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.