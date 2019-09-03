Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined While First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding; Shaw Communications In (SJR) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 158,138 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 164,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 9.26 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications In (SJR) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 83,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.65M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.14 million, down from 8.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 251,312 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares to 371,642 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Management LP owns 15,260 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,256 shares. Hightower Trust Lta invested in 38.93% or 3.75 million shares. Spc Financial has invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 246,583 are held by Lourd Limited Liability. 23,595 are owned by Morgan Dempsey Mgmt. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.81% or 80,396 shares. Benedict Financial Advsr owns 31,023 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.78% or 60,086 shares. 343,580 are held by Welch Group Inc Ltd Com. Colony Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 90,317 shares. Lederer & Associate Inv Counsel Ca invested in 1.56% or 20,743 shares. Old Republic has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kwmg Ltd Liability Co holds 1,302 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advisors owns 625,901 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freedom Mobile Keeps Growing: Medicine Hat Residents Now Have Access to Affordable Wireless Plans and Even More Data – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shaw to Use New 600 MHz Wireless Spectrum to Improve Current LTE Service and Lay Foundation for 5G – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “More Speed for Better Business: Shaw Business Introduces Gigabit Speeds Across Western Canada – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shaw Communications Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Communications: Still A Value Buy After Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.