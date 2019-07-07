Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose While Stearns Financial Services Group Has Decreased by $419,920 Its Position; Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Has Increased Its Stake

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 753,126 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 5,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,080 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 38,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.62% or 2.24 million shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 1.11% or 45,452 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum & Towne holds 2.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 34,795 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 1.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Texas Cap Bancorporation Inc Tx reported 4,964 shares. West Family Invests has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Novare holds 4,199 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.84% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 4,689 shares. Dt Invest Limited Liability Co reported 0.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ws Mgmt Lllp has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Citizens Northern Corp holds 39,801 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,303 shares. Lafayette Invests holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 78,730 shares. Strategic Services Inc reported 91,149 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 174,141 shares to 470,792 shares, valued at $22.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 46,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 361,257 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Mgmt reported 12,757 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bbva Compass Retail Bank owns 6,475 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 1.02 million shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability reported 4,105 shares. Moreover, Navellier & Assoc Inc has 0.33% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1,716 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.18% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Da Davidson Communications accumulated 71,121 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 20,248 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499. Shares for $675,000 were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18.

