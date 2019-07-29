Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose While Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Trimmed by $465,920 Its Holding; Osmium Partners Has Trimmed Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Position by $6.02 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.44M market cap company. The stock increased 5.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 88,295 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,417 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, down from 111,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Travelzoo Welcomes Additions to Diverse Global Executive Leadership Team: Sharry Sun and Mike Peterson – PR Newswire” on July 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taking Profits In Travelzoo – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:TZOO – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Travelzoo Inc 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelzoo Reveals the Key to Happiness: Travel More Spontaneously… – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares to 160,278 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 23,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 361 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 227,042 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc owns 74,392 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). New York-based D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has 72,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 1,643 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 718 shares. 4,243 were reported by One Trading Limited Partnership. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,588 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Company has 69,509 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Osmium Ptnrs Llc owns 561,855 shares for 6.36% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp has 47,952 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $5.17 million activity. Smart Christian Alexander bought $78,047 worth of stock.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.61 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 15,585 shares to 118,204 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).