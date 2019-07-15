Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose While Brown Advisory Securities Has Trimmed Holding; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Capital Wealth Planning Trimmed Position by $3.09 Million as Stock Value Rose

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 37.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 33,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,951 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 89,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 4.21 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 86.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 57,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 65,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 6.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester Capital Advsr reported 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.23% or 7,800 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 13,876 shares. Amica Retiree, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 26,768 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peddock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,332 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.36% or 23,593 shares. Swedbank invested 2.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Da Davidson & accumulated 0.44% or 484,071 shares. Markel accumulated 342,000 shares. 216,931 are owned by First Comml Bank. Bb&T reported 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Quadrant Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 1.89 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares to 44,082 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 18 by 226,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 17,784 shares to 91,988 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.65 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.