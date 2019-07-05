Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose While Benin Management Has Boosted Position by $1.83 Million; Lesa Sroufe & Co Cut Its Stake in Lazard LTD LP (LAZ) by $455,760 as Share Price Declined

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd Lp (LAZ) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 12,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,791 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 102,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Lazard Ltd Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 217,972 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 10/04/2018 – David Gibson Joins Lazard Asset Management as Managing Director; 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.44-SHR; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 25/04/2018 – Lazard Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.44 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE RESTRUCTURING ADVISOR LAZARD SAYS THREE RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS ARE OPEN TO ALL EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL CREDITORS, THEY COULD COME IN DIFFERENT INSTRUMENTS SUCH EUROBONDS OR LOANS; 27/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 2.05M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS

Analysts await Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. LAZ’s profit will be $85.22 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Lazard Ltd for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,972 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Whittier Tru owns 1,622 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Osborne Partners Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 90,331 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 5.02 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 1.38M shares. Yorktown And Research accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Credit Suisse Ag owns 192,038 shares. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Grp Incorporated has 26,063 shares. Moreover, M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has 0.01% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Crawford Counsel owns 233,529 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.04% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.28% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 155,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,511 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Regions Finance reported 1.95M shares stake. Cap Management Corporation Va has 3,118 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 130,436 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 769,909 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Synovus Corporation invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New York-based Grace & White Inc has invested 0.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 1.72% or 16,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Highland Management Ltd Partnership has 18,000 shares. Rbo Co Limited Company stated it has 155,928 shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Family Firm holds 0.35% or 11,884 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bankshares Division holds 0.23% or 41,434 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.17% or 14,984 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs holds 12,354 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.

