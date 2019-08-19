Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Upped by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.49. About 5.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,537 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.31. About 5.93 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION, EVALUATING RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS TO CUT FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ABOUT 410-417 PCT PROVISION FOR GAAP; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Limited has 4.22M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Carroll Associate Inc has 6,320 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 11,600 shares. Heritage Investors Management invested in 32,451 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 11,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 225,790 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 473 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 131,187 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs stated it has 199,085 shares. Aspiriant Lc stated it has 22,092 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 148,070 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 13,202 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 137,965 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 7,761 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm -5% on downside outlook, Huawei negotiations – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Qualcomm (QCOM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QUALCOMM Incorporated 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 18,969 shares to 463,756 shares, valued at $70.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,892 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).