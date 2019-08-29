Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Upped by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc; Montag A & Associates Position in Conocophilips (COP) Cut by $392,766 as Valuation Declined

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Conocophilips (COP) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 5,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 63,791 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 69,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophilips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 1.57M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 163.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 13,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 8,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 3.11M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,784 shares to 120,962 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P500 Grw (IVW) by 6,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Co (COP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Pile Into Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0.09% or 860,890 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company reported 5,697 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested in 15,856 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 18,391 shares. Charter Tru accumulated 21,066 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 1.99M were accumulated by Schafer Cullen Capital Inc. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc has 943,446 shares. 25,373 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine And Associate. Prudential invested in 1.54M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation has 0.23% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Hwg Hldgs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 41 shares. Piedmont Advisors invested in 18,503 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Matarin Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.35% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Maryland-based Marathon Capital Mgmt has invested 0.13% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer & Associate Inv Counsel Ca holds 1.56% or 20,743 shares. Citigroup has 2.32 million shares. Goelzer Inv holds 1.79% or 233,239 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assocs has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Orrstown Finance owns 15,081 shares. Bridges Investment Management holds 133,948 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,141 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 61,949 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 69,504 shares. Ameritas Investment, a Nebraska-based fund reported 150,462 shares. A D Beadell Counsel has 5,650 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 506,566 were accumulated by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 2,526 shares. Addison accumulated 0.32% or 5,158 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd owns 186,251 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.