Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Raised by Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc; Parsons Capital Management Increases Position in Bp Plc (BP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 15,355 shares as the company's stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 52,065 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 36,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 7.14 million shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 7,789 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 77,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 70,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,320 shares to 55,471 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,754 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Grp Inc LP has invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cambridge Trust Company owns 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 168,168 shares. Albion Financial Grp Incorporated Ut stated it has 21,570 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Com reported 10,150 shares. 39,833 are owned by Bontempo Ohly Capital Ltd Liability Co. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 0.58% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ironwood Fin Limited Company, Arizona-based fund reported 24 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 464,375 shares. B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt holds 48,500 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 117,124 shares. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 37,489 shares. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 171,718 shares. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). California-based Rh Dinel Inv Counsel has invested 1.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Allstate invested in 206,750 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,887 shares to 327,103 shares, valued at $62.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,006 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

