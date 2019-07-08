Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Maintained by Wade G W & Inc; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Market Valuation Rose While North Run Capital LP Trimmed Stake

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 49,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 812,442 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.65 million, up from 762,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.88M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 334,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 180,276 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 4,471 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 492,125 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 23,251 shares. Millennium Lc owns 241,265 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 15,323 shares. James Invest Rech reported 0.03% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 566 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 416,884 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.64M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 25,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 33,875 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 82,010 shares. S Squared Technologies Limited Liability Com invested in 257,653 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 11,061 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

