Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Maintained by Provise Management Group Llc; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Raised Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 15,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,015 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 5.20 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 125,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.39M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 6.68 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Re-Elected; Issues Sparked in Broadcom Bid Remain; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Probes Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horizon Inv Svcs Ltd Liability reported 2,949 shares. Mai Mngmt holds 0.31% or 74,881 shares. Cardinal Cap Management holds 79,309 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. 4,934 were accumulated by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Wms Ptnrs Limited holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 72,054 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 97,925 shares. 6,066 are owned by Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Company. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Allstate stated it has 206,750 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Century Cos Inc holds 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 799,631 shares. Heathbridge Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.12% or 7,650 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 202,964 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Com owns 9,798 shares. Zuckerman Gru Inc Lc owns 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,441 shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 319 shares to 5,608 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 5,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,497 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impala Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 167,502 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Veritable LP accumulated 52,486 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks stated it has 574,325 shares. Princeton Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd has 17,185 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Adage Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.52M shares. 359,232 are owned by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company. First Manhattan holds 21,804 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 3.34% stake. Jones Cos Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 28,037 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership accumulated 60,373 shares. Valley National Advisers invested in 0.1% or 6,183 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Llc owns 90,007 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. 320,433 are held by Sather Fincl Grp.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 16,480 shares to 287,526 shares, valued at $20.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 92,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,265 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).