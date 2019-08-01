Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Maintained by Kiltearn Partners Llp; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut Tillys (TLYS) Position by $560,516; Market Value Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 50,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The institutional investor held 52,692 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 103,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 202,744 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 12.10 million shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 32,359 shares to 76,573 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Funko Inc by 32,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $181,796 activity.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.90 million for 10.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt owns 401,622 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Invest reported 0.04% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). 7,537 are owned by Tower Limited (Trc). Moreover, Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mgmt Lc has 2.16% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Vanguard Grp reported 1.36M shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 49,746 shares. 39,258 are held by First Trust Limited Partnership. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Rk Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 418,300 shares. Sei reported 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 34,200 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has 11,894 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Incorporated has 39,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 200,000 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 155,000 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $89.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 2.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgsinc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,038 are owned by Mechanics Financial Bank Department. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 71,162 shares. Altfest L J & Co holds 0.74% or 16,918 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank holds 0.37% or 11,506 shares. Stone Run Cap holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,579 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings, a Japan-based fund reported 17.02M shares. Horrell Cap Management owns 1,458 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Liberty Capital Inc accumulated 3,490 shares or 0.14% of the stock. D L Carlson Inv Group has 40,558 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 15,374 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Company has invested 1.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 10,557 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 169,330 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Gsa Prns Llp stated it has 3,565 shares.