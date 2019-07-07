Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Increased by Birinyi Associates Inc; Brixmor Property Group Reit (BRX) Stake Maintained by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc (BRX) by 333.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 77,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,151 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 23,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 1.87M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.88 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 942,717 are owned by Ajo L P. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 365,585 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 52,000 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Provise Management Grp Limited Liability Co owns 38,015 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc reported 14,308 shares stake. Weik Capital invested in 19,036 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,260 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc reported 1.27% stake. The Maryland-based First State Bank Tru has invested 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Janney Capital Limited Liability Company has 40,323 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 593,391 shares for 4.03% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Co has 1.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 363,281 shares. The Virginia-based Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). National Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 1.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 73 are held by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Top-Tier, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Consider Buying This June – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon may exit stakes in offshore Norwegian fields – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GeoPark: Best Performing NYSE Oil Company – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Royal Dutch Shell, Valero Energy, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and TOTAL – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon’s West Qurna 1 oilfield production up to 465K bbl/day, Iraq says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,000 shares to 9,150 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,650 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,895 shares to 132,002 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 62,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,535 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 594,530 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 84,950 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 203,394 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 9.59M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 11,109 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company reported 93,533 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.1% or 27.56M shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt invested in 172,525 shares. Strategic Global Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Aqr Management Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Prudential Plc, Illinois-based fund reported 10,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 100,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Tru Advsr LP holds 800,573 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teachers Annuity Association Of America holds 0.46% or 280,637 shares in its portfolio.

