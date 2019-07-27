Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Held by Rwwm Inc; Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Share Price Rose While Swift Run Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 165,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation and Benefits Expenses $4.12B; 08/03/2018 – JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG BAER.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 68 FROM SFR 64.5; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ chief equity strategist tells clients to expect solid S&P 500 sales growth of 10 percent, the fastest pace since 2011; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS,; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Heir Apparent: David Solomon (Video); 23/04/2018 – The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs International reveals UK gender pay gap; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Upgrades Icahn’s CVR Refining As Midland Spreads Crash; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS M&A ENVIRONMENT `FEELS QUITE GOOD’ NOW

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares to 391,614 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,537 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 91,297 were accumulated by Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability. Intrust Commercial Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 30,047 shares. Wealthquest reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Flippin Bruce And Porter owns 147,632 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,365 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co owns 296,615 shares. New York-based Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fosun Limited reported 0.07% stake. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tdam Usa Inc invested in 375,425 shares. 109,898 are owned by Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn. Verity Asset Management Inc reported 4,553 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc invested in 2,060 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,856 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Begins Production on Beaumont High-Performance Polyethylene Line – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “61 Of 3,835 Stocks Held By Goldman Sachs Pay Solid Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs (GS) to buyback $7 billion in stock, increased dividend from $0.85 to $1.25 per share – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp accumulated 28,300 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Park Avenue Securities Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.21% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 23,347 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 776,993 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De invested in 7,074 shares. M Secs owns 4,372 shares. The California-based Huber Management Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,946 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 113,896 shares. Interest Incorporated Ca, a California-based fund reported 949 shares. American National Insur Com Tx reported 58,900 shares. 4,799 were reported by Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).