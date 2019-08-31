Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Held by Norinchukin Bank The; As Enerplus (ERF) Stock Declined, Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $13.30 Million

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 9,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64M, down from 8.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 1.06 million shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 1.06M shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $79.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 4,279 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 1.02 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company has invested 1.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 47,391 were accumulated by Vident Invest Advisory Limited. Cibc Asset Management has 562,721 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Management stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 116,859 are held by Community Bankshares Na. First Finance In has 31,634 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 18,161 shares. 1.49M are owned by Adams Natural Resources Fund. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.83% stake. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 1.94 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 416,644 were accumulated by Park National Oh.

