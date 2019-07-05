Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Held by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel; Bell State Bank & Trust Raised Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 125.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 23,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,717 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 18,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 3.58 million shares traded or 24.99% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 3.43 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,349 shares to 59,575 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,616 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).