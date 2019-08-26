Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Has Upped by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Rose, Redwood Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 2.11M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 41,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 3.68 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.08 million, up from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 3.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50,000 shares to 770,000 shares, valued at $47.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 103,743 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 185 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Westchester Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.39% or 1.23M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has 73,788 shares. Nokota LP has 1.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.05M shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2,460 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 4.79M shares. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 16.21M shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability holds 13,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pentwater Mngmt LP owns 350,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Management reported 268,700 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 15,257 shares to 323,209 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,876 were accumulated by Gm Advisory. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 2.66% or 74,969 shares. Buckhead Cap reported 107,302 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 1.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 0.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 219,393 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Com reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brinker holds 18,256 shares. Regents Of The University Of California holds 5.9% or 33,600 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd has 111,454 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Co Limited accumulated 410,009 shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,225 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Com reported 154,734 shares. Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0.72% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3.16M shares.