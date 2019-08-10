Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Has Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Alphamark Advisors Increased Stake by $3.83 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 230.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 28,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,471 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 12,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 522.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 20,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 3,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 8,585 shares to 24,121 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us by 45,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34,509 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 34,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,415 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).