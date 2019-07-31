Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Has Raised by Heartland Advisors Inc; Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose While Laurion Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 4,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,707 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 157,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 9.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 80.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 20,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,772 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 10.14M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 82,275 shares to 215,938 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 131,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,752 shares, and cut its stake in Barrett Business Services In (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Management Inc reported 0.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Miller Howard Ny reported 0.01% stake. Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 89,656 were reported by Private Trust Com Na. Haverford Trust Company invested 1.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New England Private Wealth Limited Co holds 0.31% or 14,608 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability Co holds 4.76M shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 779,749 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Moreover, Moller Services has 0.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,883 shares. Sol Mngmt reported 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eagle Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.41% or 130,435 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt reported 55,348 shares stake. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability has 1,075 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC) by 21,100 shares to 174,100 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 149,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.