Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Has Increased by Smith Moore & Company; As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Share Price Declined, Holder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.29 Million

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 7,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $113.01. About 514,249 shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 8,973 shares to 27,460 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,940 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ubiquiti -6.6% after revenue miss, $500M buyback – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BlackBerry (BB) Introduces CylanceGUARD to Monitor Threats – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ubiquiti Posts Another Earnings Beat; Shares Collapse On Tariff Fears – Seeking Alpha” published on May 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ubiquiti Networks is Now Oversold (UBNT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2018.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares to 99,149 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

