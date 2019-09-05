Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Has Increased by Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc; Electron Capital Partners Boosted Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $5.92 Million

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 6.96 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.80B market cap company. The stock increased 5.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 93.59 million shares traded or 42.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares to 171,075 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66M shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Winslow Asset has invested 0.55% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). North American holds 0.11% or 66,162 shares in its portfolio. Choate Investment Advisors has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Burney reported 10,367 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 220,135 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Inc has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 218,223 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ghp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ftb Advisors invested in 81,913 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Company Dc has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pnc Group Incorporated invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Reliance Of Delaware invested in 0.18% or 108,995 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network invested in 13,110 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc reported 0.16% stake.

