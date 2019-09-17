Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Has Boosted by Qv Investors Inc; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Middleton & Co Lowered Its Position

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 59.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 169,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 453,795 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.77 million, up from 283,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 9.42 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 1,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 66,739 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.65 million, down from 68,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $221.2. About 1.42 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Financial Advisors invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Liability holds 54,321 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd invested in 1.57% or 93,218 shares. 3,725 were reported by Saratoga Research Invest Mgmt. 68,117 are held by Coldstream Mgmt Incorporated. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks owns 657,207 shares. Moreover, Greylin Mangement has 6.83% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Augustine Asset Management holds 15,138 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 3,049 shares. The New York-based Gamco Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Raymond James Na reported 234,155 shares. Shelton Capital invested in 0.99% or 225,040 shares. Ht Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5,210 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,999 shares to 91,020 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 147,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81M shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.