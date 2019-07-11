Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Boosted by Dean Investment Associates Llc; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Gfs Advisors Cut Holding by $544,767 as Share Value Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 14,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,364 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29M, up from 113,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 1.66 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 4,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $125.06. About 1.03M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8,460 shares to 130,896 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) by 12,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,750 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 1.37% or 46,932 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 2.11% or 260,888 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 375,425 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 16,401 shares. Fernwood Management Ltd Llc has 22,760 shares. Wedge L LP Nc invested in 0.2% or 220,346 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,084 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il accumulated 49,508 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Or stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Oxbow Llc invested in 150,053 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Ltd reported 1.12% stake. Profit Investment Management Ltd holds 10,334 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 8.42M are held by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Wallace Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,270 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 8,070 shares to 14,625 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.40 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.