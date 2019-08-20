Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Boosted by Benin Management Corp; As Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 20,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 31,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 52,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 2.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to Develop Abituzumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 3.66 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares to 29,055 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,385 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) – Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga" on August 02, 2019

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,687 shares to 61,687 shares, valued at $17.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Washington Prime Group New by 427,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance" on May 15, 2019

