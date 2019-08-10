Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Cut Stake as Market Value Declined; Tripadvisor (TRIP) Stake Has Raised by Broadview Advisors Llc

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 14,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 56,176 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 70,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 14,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 158,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 1.91 million shares traded or 28.95% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 28/03/2018 – TripAdvisor: The most affordable times to visit luxury destinations, from the Caribbean to Hawaii; 10/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Has a Massive Influence on a $5 Trillion+ (and Growing) Global Travel Economy, According to New Oxford Economics St; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q REV. $378M, EST. $361.2M; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 31/05/2018 – THE KUNLUN JING AN EARNS 2018 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE; 31/03/2018 – Fox’s lngraham to take week off as advertisers flee amid controversy; 27/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Inc.: Kaufer 2017 Total Compensation Included $18.3M Option Awards; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.30; 25/05/2018 – Baby TripAdvisor; 10/05/2018 – U.S. FCC fines Florida $120 million in ‘robocall’ case

