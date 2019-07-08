Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Wills Financial Group Has Lowered Holding by $356,320; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Hutchinson Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 47,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 234,933 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 8,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, up from 83,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 239,639 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retirement Strategies: A Look At Exxon – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Tiger Keeps Delivering – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retirement Strategy: How To Have Enough And Which Stocks To Own (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Becomes Attractive Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Inc reported 15,126 shares stake. Retirement Planning Gru Inc owns 5,131 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Lc reported 3,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 54,263 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 39,265 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Rech Management Company accumulated 3.18% or 137,786 shares. Blume Capital Management owns 0.86% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,250 shares. South Texas Money Limited holds 0.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 71,162 shares. 2,900 are held by R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt. Citadel Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 135,012 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 279,676 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group has invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 45,709 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.34% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co holds 6,760 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Korea Investment reported 1.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 158,138 shares. Wallace Capital Mgmt invested in 3,270 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Saratoga Research Management accumulated 3,580 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment has 4,429 shares. Lakeview Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,845 shares. 78,730 are owned by Lafayette Inc. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 20,754 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kwmg Ltd Liability owns 1,302 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Btim Corporation stated it has 471,667 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 133,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 572,537 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.41 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.