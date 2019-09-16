Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Wesbanco Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake; Ajo LP Lowered Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) as Stock Price Rose

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 23,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 652,560 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.01M, down from 675,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 13.37M shares traded or 24.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 163,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 454,279 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.71M, down from 618,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $92.42. About 86,896 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM; 28/03/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Eastern; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHWEST GAS, SUB. AT ‘BBB+’, ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 20.36 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWX’s profit will be $15.21M for 82.52 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.