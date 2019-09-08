Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Wellington Shields & Company Has Trimmed Stake; As Wr Grace & Co (GRA) Share Value Declined, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Trimmed Position

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 47 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 5,594 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.56M, down from 5,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Wr Grace & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 282,422 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 9,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 51,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 7.66M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Grace licenses UNIPOL PP to new PetroChina plant – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace to Present at Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.R. Grace Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. 4,000 W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares with value of $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III. On Friday, August 2 the insider Dockman William C. bought $68,210.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fnb Corp/Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 495 shares to 29,629 shares, valued at $314.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 75 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $59.58 million for 19.05 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory holds 0.03% or 18,455 shares. New York-based Gideon Advisors has invested 0.17% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Carlson Ltd Partnership reported 360,000 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 42,454 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 597 shares. Highline Mgmt LP reported 936,400 shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. Bessemer owns 83 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 7,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 29,746 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 8,784 shares. 1,651 are held by Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Company. 287,968 are owned by Epoch Investment Partners. Gotham Asset accumulated 3,207 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon considering sale of British North Sea assets – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biggest oil firms risk wasting $2.2T in ‘low-carbon world,’ report says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,484 shares. Connecticut-based Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Charter Company holds 2.23% or 230,680 shares. Parthenon Limited Com stated it has 3.84% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Leuthold Gru Lc accumulated 7,425 shares or 0.08% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Front Barnett Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 10,686 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 392,762 shares. The Maryland-based Invest Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital Guardian Trust invested in 3,332 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 18,697 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Business Finance Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ronna Sue Cohen has 896,597 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Ghp Invest Advisors Incorporated owns 30,720 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16,355 shares to 110,115 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.