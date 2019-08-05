Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Increased Position; Credit Agricole S A Has Decreased Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $416,556

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 1,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 53,272 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, down from 54,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $9.31 during the last trading session, reaching $284.4. About 1.01M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 11,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 77,187 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 65,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.46. About 4.26 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Commercial Bank holds 0.56% or 36,587 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset stated it has 88,291 shares. Stanley reported 25,354 shares. California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vaughan Nelson Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,764 shares. 169,330 are owned by Profund Advsrs Lc. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd reported 9,505 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Finemark Bank And Trust invested in 207,656 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited owns 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,703 shares. Aldebaran Finance invested in 38,182 shares. The Connecticut-based Arga Investment Mngmt LP has invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 48 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.04% or 37,353 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5,964 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Exxon Mobil Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (IDLV) by 93,524 shares to 69,836 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 18,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,758 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12,600 shares to 33,393 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mngmt owns 0.37% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 173,228 shares. Aureus Asset Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,096 shares. 324,088 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability owns 1,520 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 1.15% or 6,206 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 102,847 shares. Moreover, Amer Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 21,195 are owned by Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability. 334,142 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Banque Pictet Cie reported 27,888 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 248,611 shares. Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.37% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 38,651 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Tru Communication invested in 4,975 shares.